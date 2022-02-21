By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso and Chris Hoffman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been more than a week since Christi Spicuzza was shot and killed in an attempted robbery.

Last Thursday, police charged Calvin Crew with homicide in the death of the 38-year-old Spicuzza, who will be laid to rest on Monday.

KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to friends who knew her on Sunday. They said they are sad, angry and heartbroken.

“Her kids were her world,” said Stephanie Contreras. “Her family was her world. She literally was the person you want your daughter to grow up to be.”

Contreras described her high school friend from Gateway as authentic, sweet and kind.

Police say Spicuzza was shot to death while driving for Uber. She leaves behind a fiancé and four kids.

“I’m just mad because her babies don’t deserve to go through this,” Contreras said. “They don’t deserve their last memories of their mother to be this incident.”

Contreras said Spicuzza was the first one to step in and stop someone from bullying others. She also helped others feel welcomed, Contreras added.

“If she didn’t know you, she came to say, ‘Hi.’ If you were sitting alone at lunch, she would bring you to her table and go sit with you,” Contreras said.

Contreras shared her favorite memory with KDKA-TV.

“I was on bed rest because my son was going to be premature, a high-risk pregnancy,” Contreras said. “She was willing to call off work to come to my baby shower.”

“She had the biggest heart,” Jessika Watt said. “Always willing to help her friends out, even if she didn’t have much herself. She was so kind and caring, checking in on people, making sure everyone was OK. Her big heart is how I will always remember her.”

Spicuzza also worked hard, doing things like driving for Uber, making and selling crafts, and working as a server at Max and Erma’s. She most recently worked for Dollar Bank.

“Why did you go after a mother of four?” Contreras said. “An innocent, sweet girl that would have done anything for anybody.”

On Friday at Cliff Adams Field in Pitcairn, family members will gather for a candlelight vigil.