Gray smoke poured from the home as NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene.By Meghan Schiller
TARENTUM (KDKA) — Flames ripped through a duplex in Tarentum on Monday, leaving two families without a home and a charred shell behind.

In the rush to control the fire, a freak accident injured a young firefighter, 22-year-old Richard Schuller.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

It took more than an hour for first responders to free his feet from the ladder.

“We heard screaming, ‘Help, help, help, help,’ for what seemed like 10 minutes to me,” said Abigail Schuller, sister of injured firefighter.

Abigail Schuller soon found out the yelling was coming from her brother, whose feet were pinned in the aerial ladder.

“He was going up the ladder and they were extending it, and his feet were supposed to be up and they weren’t,” she said. “I guess- they got crushed.”

The firefighter’s girlfriend came straight from work upon hearing the news.

“I’m coming here from work thinking ‘What’s happening?'” said Jade Nussbauner, the injured firefighter’s girlfriend. “I didn’t know if he was inside or outside, so I came up through the back and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and I looked at him and he was like, ‘I love you,’ and I said, ‘Oh gosh, thank God you’re talking.'”

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Neighbors told KDKA-TV both the Red Cross and Salvation Army will help the homeowners affected by the loss, along with the firefighters who continue to put out hot spots at the scene.

Firefighters told KDKA-TV that both families, including several children, made it out safely.

Crews demolished the home within hours after the fire.

Meghan Schiller