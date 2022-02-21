By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Outgoing Steelers GM Kevin Colbert riffed on a range of topics during a meeting Monday with several sports media members, including KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh.

One thing every Steelers fan wants to know is who the quarterback will be next season following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Colbert said the team definitely will add a quarterback, but whether it’s a draft pick or a free-agent acquisition remains to be determined.

Colbert, who plans to step down after the NFL Draft in April, said the team will be looking for a quarterback with an “accurate” arm.

Mason Rudolph would be the starter if the season started today, Colbert said. Rudolph is 5-4-1 in his career as a starter. Dwayne Haskins is the team’s other returning quarterback.

Dwayne Haskins is a restricted Free Agent but the Steelers plan to tender him @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) February 21, 2022

Colbert, who’s been the GM since 2000, said he might stay with the team in some capacity, but added that he doesn’t want to get in the way of his successor.

He said the weekend signing of Brian Flores as a defensive assistant was a good get for the Steelers.