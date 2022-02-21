PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Peters Township man is facing multiple charges after police say he was growing nearly two dozen marijuana plants in his basement.

Police say they found it after going to the home after getting a report of an assault. Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes says that’s when officers smelled marijuana. He says they went back to search the home the next day and found at least 20 plants, two grow rooms in the basement with independent ventilation, foil insulated walls, LED grow lights, plant food and more.

“Some of the plants were discovered outside the residence. We believe the homeowner had knowledge we may be coming back with a search warrant and tried to discard the plants outside the residence over an embankment just behind the home,” said Grimes.

Grimes says the majority of the marijuana was found behind the house. The man charged is 60-year-old Richard Kronawetter.

“By all appearances, this was a grow to sell marijuana — way more than anyone would use for personal use,” said Grimes.

Richard wasn’t home when KDKA knocked on the door, but his son 19-year-old Adam Kronawetter was.

Amy: “Your dad wasn’t trying to sell marijuana?”

Adam: “No. God, no.”

Adam told KDKA he and his dad got into an argument last Tuesday and says that’s why police were called to the home. He says he found out about the plants on accident.

“Went downstairs, grabbing something from the fridge and then smelled something and opened the closet door and saw it. I was like, ‘wow, I did not know what these were until I smelled it.’ I thought it was extra plants he was growing, but it was marijuana,” said Adam Kronawetter.

He says he stands by what his dad was doing, calling it a small mess-up.

“I do defend my dad,” said Adam. But Grimes says it’s illegal in Pennsylvania.

Richard Kronawetter faces multiple charges. The police chief says his son Adam faces a charge of simple assault for the fight that broke out before the plants were discovered.