By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A consumer alert was issued for a Pittsburgh bar because the building was condemned.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert last week for A Place to Toast on Smithfield Street.

The building was condemned by the city, according to the inspection report from Feb. 17. The report said the restaurant has to get a new occupancy permit from the county Health Department before it can reopen.

When it was inspected a week earlier as a new facility, the report cited multiple violations, including dirty coolers, peeling paint and issues with the plumbing.

A Place to Toast describes itself on its website as a “luxury cocktail bar.”

The Health Department’s website will be updated when the consumer alert is removed.