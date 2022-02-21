By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik is recovering after undergoing two-hour shoulder surgery on Monday morning, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said.

The procedure was first announced over the weekend.

While in surgery, Bishop Zubik’s doctor discovered his left shoulder tear was more significant than first anticipated. However, it was still able to be repaired, the diocese said in a statement.

Bishop Zubik will not be able to use his left arm for about six weeks.

He will go to regular physical therapy and his full recovery will take about six to eight months, the diocese said.

With a history of back surgeries, Bishop Zubik joked that he is “well on the way to becoming a bionic Bishop.”

The diocese is asking for prayers for Bishop Zubik’s full recovery.

He is expected to be released from the hospital later today.