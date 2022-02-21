PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today should continue the pleasant weather that we saw yesterday.

High temperatures today will be near 60 degrees (I have Pittsburgh hitting 58°) with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will roll back in after 4:00 p.m. with the overnight hours being cloudy. The rest of the week will see at least a chance for rain every day.

Tuesday’s rain arrives during the morning rush with spot rain showers moving in out of the southwest and to the northeast.

Rain will come in waves with an overall rain total average of just over 0.75” of rain.

Some areas could see more than an inch and a half but most should be at or less than an inch. Tuesday highs will be in the low 60s. Winds will pick up.

Rain wraps up on Wednesday morning, with Wednesday’s high near 50. I have the low temperature on Wednesday happening just before midnight.

Most of Thursday will be dry with a high of just 38.

There will be two rounds of winter weather on Thursday into Friday.

The first will be a snow chance on Thursday with little to no accumulation expected.

The bigger issue is what occurs on Friday. At this point the GFS has been consistent through the weekend that we will see temperatures hovering near 30 degrees with rain falling.

This could be a long term ice event like what we saw about a month ago. We are watching this system, but at this point it is way too early to know exactly what to expect.

