By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Ross Township Police Association took a “no confidence” vote in the chief over allegations he mishandled a report of misconduct.

The union had 27 votes for no confidence in Chief Josephy Ley and 6 votes for confidence, according to a news release.

The vote comes after the chief was accused of minimizing an incident where Sergeant Joseph Serowik allegedly shared a lewd video of a child to officers not part of the investigation while laughing and making jokes, according to a letter from the association to township leaders.

An officer was offended and reported it to the shift supervisor and it went up the ladder to the chief, the letter said. That officer met with the chief and accused Ley of downplaying the incident. Ley allegedly said Serowik was showing the video as evidence.

The police union said Serowik could be breaking the law if it fell under sexual abuse of children, which is a felony. The state Attorney General’s Office is now investigating.

This is the second “no confidence” vote in the chief, according to a letter from the Ross Township Police Association executive board to its members.

Township commissioners are set to meet on Tuesday. In a statement last week, the board said it takes the allegations seriously.