PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state's unemployment website says it is experiencing "intermittent outages" and likely won't be functioning properly until Monday evening at the earliest.
The agency announced Friday on its Twitter page that it was planning “routine system maintenance” through Monday.

ATTN UC CLAIMANTS: Due to routine system maintenance, L&I systems — including the Unemployment Compensation (UC) system — will experience intermittent outages beginning Saturday 2/19 through Monday 2/21.
Services affected ⬇️
🖥 https://t.co/DrqNDzSQQt
📞 UC Phone systems
— PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) February 18, 2022
The outage "will limit public access to both the online and phone systems administered by the department, including a potential for disruption of filing weekly UC claims," according to the Unemployment Compensation website.
The UC site also said that if claimants “cannot file for weekly benefits during the weekend maintenance, you still have the rest of the week (until February 26, 2022) to submit your weekly claims.”