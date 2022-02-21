By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TARENTUM (KDKA) — A home in Tarentum is destroyed this afternoon after a fast-moving fire tore through the structure.

The aerial view from NewsChopper 2 shows the back of the home charred and gutted by the intense flames. Crews were still pouring water on the fire a hour after it broke out.

Gray smoke poured from the home as NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene.

The fire was first reported at 11:55 a.m. along West 11th Avenue.

So far, there are no reports of injuries. There are multiple fire trucks, police and EMS vehicles at the scene.

It is not yet known what sparked the fire.

