PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re not wearing glasses yet, just wait. Two out of three people need glasses for reading once reaching the age of 40 — but a couple of drops in your eyes could help you avoid the need for glasses.

Dr. Deval Paranjpe of Allegheny Health Network says she gets patients once their arms become too short for certain things.

“Their arms just aren’t quite long enough things that you used to be able to read pretty easily like pill bottles, small print on labels. Cooking labels, things like that comes harder and harder and at some point, you tend to reach for a pair of reading glasses,” Dr. Paranjpe said.

But now, an old eye drop for glaucoma is making a comeback as Vuity — and it’s targeting folks aged 40 through 55.

“It decreases the pupil and it causes a pinhole effect. And this pinhole effect allows you to see both near and distance,” Dr. Paranjpe said.

Toni Wright, of Zelienople, took part in the trial for Vuity and told CBS’ Jericka Duncan that she used two drops, and within a few minutes, she would not need her reading glasses as much, especially when it came to using the computer.

Dr. Paranjpe says Vuity drops can be an alternative to glasses.

“For people who have relatively good distance vision, who don’t need glasses to see far away who only need glasses to see up close, yes,” Dr. Paranjpe said.

Vuity drops can be used along with contact lenses, you just need to wait 10 minutes after using the drops before putting contacts in.

The drops work well in the target age group of 40-55, but aren’t as effective for people over the age of 65.

While Vuity requires a prescription, it’s not medically necessary, so the patient must pay for the drops — and it will cost around $80 per month for daily use.