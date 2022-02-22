By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Elizabeth Township have arrested a man facing charges for a crash that killed a motorcyclist last Halloween.
Abdulhami Almansouri, 50, is charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, careless driving and other counts for the crash on Oct. 31, 2021.
Officers arrested him Tuesday morning.
Last October, police said Almansouri’s van crossed into the oncoming lane at the intersection of McKeesport Road and Long Street and hit two motorcycles.
One of those motorcyclists, Christina Bocan of Irwin, later died from her injuries. The other motorcyclist lost a leg as a result of their injuries.