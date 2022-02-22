By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The former Leechburg police chief was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in jail for failing to properly register as a sex offender.
Michael Diebold pleaded guilty to the charges in October.
Diebold served jail time after pleading guilty in 2018 to soliciting sex online from a state trooper posing as an underage girl. While on probation, police said he violated the terms of his release by using an email address police were unaware of to send a woman inappropriate photos.
He also allegedly violated his parole when he used a dating website and fetish app on his phone.
He was fired as police chief shortly after he was convicted.