PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gas prices continue to climb, and there may be no end in sight.

In the last week, AAA said gas prices in our area went up about 6 cents. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.73 a gallon.

“We’re going into what should generally be the time of the year when gas prices go up, anyway, when more people hit the road,” AAA East Central Director of Public Affairs Jim Garrity said.

According to Garrity, crude oil is about $93 to $94 a barrel. In early 2021, it was about $30 to $40 a barrel.

“It’s all eyes on crude oil. That is such a big part of what you’re spending. It’s 50 to 60 cents of every dollar your spending,” Garrity said.

He said prices have gone up steadily for the last 13 to 14 months. If this stays the case, the national average could approach $4 a gallon.

“It could be potentially record-setting prices in Pennsylvania, but that’s something, of course, we have to wait and see,” Garrity said.

So what can you do to save money? Combine trips, drive less and use more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“It really is a good time now to start making those changes, knowing that gasoline prices could continue to go up in the weeks ahead,” Garrity said.

He also recommends trying not to speed.

“You are burning more gasoline and burning it way less efficiently,” Garrity said.

At this point, AAA said it’s too soon to know the impact of the Russia-Ukraine situation on the oil market.