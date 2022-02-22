By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested the former office manager and alleged girlfriend of the Pittsburgh-area dentist accused of killing his wife.

According to an indictment, Lori Milliron has been charged with nine counts of accessory after the fact and with lying to a federal grand jury about their alleged affair.

Lawrence Rudolph, the founder of Three Rivers Dental here in Pittsburgh, is charged with mail fraud, but federal investigators have laid out much more in dozens of pages of court filings. According to the criminal complaint, authorities claim Rudolph killed his wife while they were on a safari and hunting trip to Africa in 2016.

The FBI says Milliron gave Rudolph an “ultimatum,” telling him to sell the dental practice and leave his wife. The first federal indictment did not name her, but it did mention the alleged “ultimatum” as a possible motive for the killing.

Rudolph’s lawyers say their client loved his wife and would never kill her.