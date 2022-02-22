By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cows were on the loose Tuesday in central Pennsylvania.
Interstate 81 in Cumberland County was temporarily closed in both directions after three cows fell off a trailer around 2:30 p.m., state police said. The highway was briefly shut down as officials worked to corral the cows into a fenced area.
The road reopened around 3 p.m. after all the cows were accounted for.
State police say “some” cows did have minor injuries.