Anyone with information about Brady's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson Hills Police by calling 911.
Jefferson Hills Borough, Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS BOROUGH (KDKA) — Jefferson Hills Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 78-year-old Joan Brady was last seen near Route 30 and Center Street East Pittsburgh area around 9:00 p.m. on Monday evening after leaving her home in Jefferson Hills.

(Courtesy: Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department)

Police say Brady is known to drive a gray 2016 Nissan Sentra with a PA license plate number LDF-4076.

(Courtesy: Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department)

