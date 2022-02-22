By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS BOROUGH (KDKA) — Jefferson Hills Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.READ MORE: SWAT Officers Searching For Suspect Following Domestic Incident
Police say 78-year-old Joan Brady was last seen near Route 30 and Center Street East Pittsburgh area around 9:00 p.m. on Monday evening after leaving her home in Jefferson Hills.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh City Council Expected To Greenlight Bus Rapid Transit Project
Police say Brady is known to drive a gray 2016 Nissan Sentra with a PA license plate number LDF-4076.
MORE NEWS: Police: Man Pistol-Whipped In Armed Robbery
Anyone with information about Brady’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson Hills Police by calling 911.