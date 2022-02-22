By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge sentenced a Pittsburgh protester to 2 years of probation and ordered a mental health evaluation and social media ban.

Shawn Green, also known as Lorenzo Rulli, pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment, failure to disperse, conspiracy, false imprisonment, harassment, possession of instruments of crime, disorderly conduct and obstruction in six separate cases.

Known as “The People’s Protester,” Rulli was active in protests after the death of George Floyd.

Charges from the first case stem from an attack on a KDKA crew in June of 2020 while they were covering protests in East Liberty and vandalism at a Dollar Bank.

The next month, police said Rulli was one of the protesters who trapped 941 Saloon employees inside and damaged a car during a protest over the bar’s dress code.

In another case, Rulli is accused of driving around former Mayor Bill Peduto’s street while yelling profanities for four days in a row.

In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office withdrew the rest of the charges connected to the six cases.

As a term of his probation, Green will also be banned from using social media in any way.

His lawyer said he has bipolar disorder and wasn’t taken his medication at the time.