By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study from Allegheny Health Network shows that older, immunocompromised patients make up most COVID-19 hospitalizations among those who are fully vaccinated.
Studies show that the three different COVID-19 vaccines available here in the U.S. are extremely effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths connected with COVID.
Infectious disease physicians at AHN found that hospitalizations do occur among a small number of those who are fully vaccinated and among immunocompromised patients at high risk.
Among the fully vaccinated patients who were hospitalized, nearly 90% were 65 and older and severely immunocompromised.