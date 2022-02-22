By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — She made her mark here in Pittsburgh playing for the passion — now Angela Baker is making her mark in the NFL.
According to ESPN, Baker is joining the New York Giants as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach.
Baker went to Carlynton High School before joining the Passion.
She’s also been part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Cleveland Browns.
The Giants also hired Laura Young as Director of Coaching Operations.
Baker and Young are the only two women on the Giants’ coaching staff.