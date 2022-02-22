PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flood watch has been issued for all of Western Pennsylvania.
The watch will go into effect at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says that rainfall will begin in the morning hours on Tuesday.
Rainfall could exceed 1″ in some areas.
Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding throughout the day on Tuesday and stretching into Tuesday night.
