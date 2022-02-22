CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The National Weather Service says that rainfall will begin in the morning hours on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flood watch has been issued for all of Western Pennsylvania.

The watch will go into effect at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall could exceed 1″ in some areas.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding throughout the day on Tuesday and stretching into Tuesday night.

