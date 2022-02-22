By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ASPINWALL (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following an alleged overnight armed robbery in Aspinwall.
Allegheny County Police say 911 dispatchers were told of an assault that occurred during an armed robbery near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Western Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say a man showed up at an area hospital with a head injury, reporting that he had been pistol-whipped and robbed of money.
The man is expected to survive, according to police.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS