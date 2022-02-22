By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A parent involved in a brawl at a high school hockey game is now facing charges.

Richard Thom, of Shaler Township, is being cited for disorderly conduct and harassment for engaging in the fight.

“Intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof, he engages in fighting or threatening, or in violent or tumultuous behavior,” according to the citation.

Police say Thom got into an argument with a Latrobe parent in the stands of a game between Shaler Area and Greater Latrobe high schools over how aggressively Thom’s son played. It happened at the Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar Township.

Right now, the other parent is not charged.

Thom’s son is suspended from the team indefinitely after getting involved in the fight.

The teen apparently ran into the stands, threw a punch and was dragged away by somebody in the crowd.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, or PIHL, is also investigating.