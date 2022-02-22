By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a reason Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is one of the most beloved players in Pittsburgh sports history.
On Tuesday, a family of Penguins fans from Harrisburg dropped by the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to watch the Penguins practice. Dashawn Baltimore, 10, drew Crosby's attention with a sign that read "My rare brain cancer won't stop me from seeing my Pens! My wish is to meet you all."
After practice, Crosby stopped to greet the boy and gave him some pucks.
"That is something that they will never forget. That doesn't happen very often with Sidney Crosby, so I am sure they will remember this a lifetime," said Tracey Rusko, Baltimore's mother.
Crosby is known for his kindness, and this was especially fitting considering the building is named after another cancer survivor, Penguins legend Mario Lemieux.