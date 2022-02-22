By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Hills Village Mall is stepping up evening security.
Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor confirmed to KDKA-TV on Tuesday that the mall has hired two security officers who will alternate working weekend evenings.
One is a Bethel Park police officer and the other is an Upper St. Clair police officer. They will work their security shifts separate from their regular police duties.
Mall officials said in October, days after a threat of a shooting there, that they would install security cameras, but O'Connor said that is still being addressed.
And two weeks ago, police were called to the mall to investigate a report of an active shooter that turned out to be unfounded.