By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer has turned over on its side along Interstate 376.READ MORE: Police Arrest Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide For Halloween Day Motorcycle Crash
Few details were immediately available, but aerial video from NewsChopper 2 showed the big rig on its side over the guardrail along the eastbound lanes in Beaver County. There is an embankment just below the tractor-trailer.
Traffic was still moving in one lane on I-376 East.READ MORE: South Hills Village Mall Adds 2 New Security Officers For Weekend Evenings
It didn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
It’s not clear how the tractor trailer ended up where it did, nor is it known if anyone was injured.MORE NEWS: Robert Bowers: Prosecutors Say Suspected Tree Of Life Gunman Can Get Fair Trial In Pittsburgh
