By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – A baby boy was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 at UPMC Altoona.
Matthew and Kristanna Walker welcomed Vaughn into the world on Twosday. And it gets better: he was born in room 2 of the labor and delivery unit.
Matthew said the delivery was fast. It started at 1:30, then suddenly it was 2:22. Vaughn was early, and UPMC says the parents feel lucky they made it for the delivery.
UPMC says this is the family’s fifth child but first boy. He has four big sisters.