NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews throughout the region are monitoring waterways big and small as the rain continues to fall.

In Washington County, first responders are keeping an eye on the creeks, streams and rivers that have a tendency to flood.

North Strabane Township Assistant Fire Chief Rich Yosi says Linden Creek has a tendency to flood when we get a lot of rain. That’s why he says they’ve been monitoring conditions throughout the day.

He says they’re ready to go in case the creek does begin to overflow its banks. They have their swift water rescue trailer sitting outside the fire station ready to go in the event of an emergency. The assistant fire chief says the swift water rescue team is made up of 16 technicians.

He says they undergo nonstop training and assist 13 counties in the region if they need additional help.

In addition to this, he says they have a couple of boats, pumps on hand for flooded basements and light tower generators in case of power outages.

Further south in Charleroi, the fire chief says they’re prepping too. In addition to local creeks, he says they’re keeping their eyes on the Monongahela River. They have two trailers filled with swift water boats, pumps, sandbags and more.

Another thing first responders say people need to be on the lookout for during heavy rains are the roads.

“As we’ve heard a lot: turn around, don’t drown. If you see water on the roadway, there’s always another way to get somewhere. Don’t drive in high water,” said Yosi.

“If it starts coming into your basement, call 911 right away. And if you can shut your utilities down, we don’t want you in the water working around your breaker box, but if for some reason you can shut your power off, shut your furnace down,” said Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr.

Whiten says if towns upriver like Fayette City and Belle Vernon start getting water in their streets, then he says that’s how he knows Charleroi could be in trouble.

First responders stress to call 911 if you find yourself in a tough spot.