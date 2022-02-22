By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Waynesburg.

Judy Hunter, 47, and Kevin Williford, 54, were found shot to death in a home on Morris Street last Monday after the landlord said he hadn’t heard from his tenants in several days.

Shawna Smith and Cortland Rogers are now facing charges in the deaths of Hunter and Williford. They were arrested and arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victims had been living in the home for about three months. The downstairs neighbors hadn’t heard from them in over a week, police said, and the two had been dead “a period of time.”

In his 18 years of being Waynesburg police chief, Thomas Ankrom said he’d never seen a homicide, let alone two at the same time.

Bond was denied for both Smith and Rogers.

