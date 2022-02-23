By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eight Pittsburgh police officers involved in the tasing death of Jim Rogers were subpoenaed to appear before a county grand jury Thursday.
Rogers, 54, was tased on a street in Bloomfield in October and died at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
The grand jury will investigate whether some of those officers were criminally negligent in Rogers’ death.
The Critical Incident Review Board determined a series of procedural failures contributed to Rogers' death and the bureau implemented several policy changes after the review.
New Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt upheld Chief Scott Schubert’s recommendation to suspend some of the officers pending city termination. Those officers now have the right to appeal the decision to a neutral arbitrator.