By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ninety-five percent of Pennsylvanian adults have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The governor’s office said over 28.6 million shots have gone into arms.

“The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health,” said Wolf in a press release. “I would like to thank Pennsylvanians who have been vaccinated, not just for themselves but for the people around them. We know that vaccines are safe and effective and our best defense against COVID-19.”

State data from January 2021 through last week shows 71 percent of cases, 83 percent of hospitalizations and 80 percent of deaths were in those who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, about 76 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.

Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine and their booster.