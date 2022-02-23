By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday was a day of giving back on Pitt’s campus, and Aaron Donald took some time to give back to his alma mater.
Pitt Football shared the news Tuesday afternoon that the Super Bowl champion defensive lineman has made a $200,000 donation.
THANK YOU, Aaron Donald 🐐
On #PittDayofGiving, @AaronDonald97 has made to a $200,000 donation to the Pitt Football Championship Fund 🏆
Join AD in supporting Pitt Football:https://t.co/feFlwI0jrc#H2P » #PDoG22 pic.twitter.com/4kkjc7w220
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) February 22, 2022
The money will go towards the Pitt Football Championship Fund.
This is not the first time Donald has pledged his support to his alma mater. He also made a seven-figure financial commitment to the school’s Football Championship Fund in 2019.