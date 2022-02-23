By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hot air brushes are being recalled because of an electrocution and shock risk.READ MORE: Deodorants Recalled Over Concerns About Cancer-Causing Chemical
The recall affects about 100,000 BrushX Hot Air Brushes. They’re being recalled because they don’t have an immersion protection device, meaning they could be dangerous if they fall into water when plugged in.
READ MORE: FDA Warns Parents, Recalls Powdered Baby Formula After 3 Infants Fall Ill And 1 Dies
“This recall involves the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, also called the BrushX One; and the BrushX Gen.2 hot air brushes. The brushes were sold in black and black/pink color combinations. Recalled brushes have a ‘not waterproof’ symbol to the left of the CE mark on the rear of the brush,” a notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website says.
The brushes were sold online at mybrushx.com from April 2020 through August 2021.
If you have one, destroy it and send a picture to replacement@mybrushx.com for a free one. Click here for more details.MORE NEWS: Anthropologie Recalling Candles That May Break While Burning
No injuries have been reported.