By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday, Twos-Day, no matter what you called it, 2-22-22 was a unique day on the calendar, and what better way to celebrate than to say "I do?"
Well, for Greg Damjanovic and Clare Hoak, it wasn’t just Twos-Day, it was wedding day.
Not only did they get married on 2-22-22, but it became official at 2:22 p.m.!
Talk about an anniversary you’ll never forget.
"We just thought it was a magical time, I kind of looked at her and said it's never going to happen again and we're never going to break up and we're going to be together," Greg said.
According to Greg, they booked the Allegheny County Courthouse just 10 days ago and it just so happened there was ana available time at 2:22.