PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are coming off of back to back 60 degree days here in Pittsburgh and today’s high will look unseasonably warm as we started the day at 58 degrees.

As I am writing this, you can clearly see a line of showers on the radar that’s along the cold front that will bring a return of winter weather to our area for the next couple of days.

Right Now: Flood advisory for the Ohio River at the Point (Downtown Pittsburgh) through at least Saturday evening. The river is expected to crest at 22.5’ on Saturday morning. Part of Mon Wharf will be topped along with parts of the river walk later today. The 10th St bypass floods at 22’ so that is also expected to occur on Friday into Saturday. Turns cold throughout the day. There is also a winter storm watch issued for the Laurel Highlands for tomorrow’s active weather.

Alert: Thursday and Friday are still pegged as First Alert weather days. The window for active weather really looks to be from 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night through around 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

Aware: Monday, the last day of February, will see a high of just 27. At times we are reminded it is still winter.

Behind the cold front, we should be dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures will quickly drop to the 30s by 8:00 a.m. Temperatures should hover near 40 degrees for the rest of the morning into the afternoon. Winds will be strong at times this morning with gusts possibly topping 30 mph.

I have today’s winds coming in out of the west at 10-20mph.

Thursday is a First Alert weather day along with Friday but the time of concern is focused from Thursday 7:00 p.m. to Friday 3:00 a.m.

This is the time when we will be dealing with snow, then a brief round of freezing rain, followed by sleet, and finally rain. The rain lasts through the Friday morning commute before changing back to snow.

I don’t expect accumulations will be much.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will stay on the cool side.

Saturday’s high is expected to just be in the mid to low 30s with highs near 40 on Sunday. A weak short wave is forecast to track to our north on Friday evening into Saturday reinforcing the cold.

Monday will be our coldest day of the next seven with a high of just 27 expected.

