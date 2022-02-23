By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection will begin today in the case of a deadly stabbing which occurred outside of a North Shore bar.
Joden Rocco is accused of attacking Dulane Cameron, Jr. back in 2018 after he was turned away from the patio at Tequila Cowboy.
Police say Rocco stabbed Cameron in the neck, then asked an offer for a ride home to the North Hills a short time later.
Instead, Rocco was arrested and charged with murder.