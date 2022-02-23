CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Joden Rocco is accused of attacking Dulane Cameron, Jr. back in 2018 after he was turned away from the patio at Tequila Cowboy.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury selection will begin today in the case of a deadly stabbing which occurred outside of a North Shore bar.

Police say Rocco stabbed Cameron in the neck, then asked an offer for a ride home to the North Hills a short time later.

Instead, Rocco was arrested and charged with murder.