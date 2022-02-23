By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A driver was arrested after crashing into a gas line at the Mifflin Estates apartment complex, forcing everyone inside to evacuate.

The SUV hit a tree, went into a wooden fence and then crashed into the backside of the building, apparently hitting the meter. The driver was arrested, but it’s not clear on what charges yet.

The gas company was called to the scene, and crews could be seen gathered at the back of the complex where the car hit.

The paramedic chief said everyone who was inside was ushered onto a Port Authority bus to stay warm since Peoples shut the gas off. The Red Cross is going to help find residents somewhere to go until they can get the heat back on.

The car has been towed from the scene.

No one was hurt, and the paramedic chief said the building is still structurally sound.

