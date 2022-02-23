By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Grab your putters, visors, and remember that “it’s all in the hips” because a fun new opportunity is coming to the Strip District.READ MORE: Russia, Ukraine, And Gas Prices: How Much Will We Be Paying At The Pump?
A second mini-golf attraction is expected to open early next year.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Drop Throughout The Day, Snow And Freezing Rain On The Way
“Puttery” will take over the space at the Vision On 15th Building at 15th and Smallman streets.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Investigating Three Armed Robberies, Believe They Could Be Related
Meanwhile, another mini-golf attraction called “Puttshack” is also expected to open later this year in the Strip.