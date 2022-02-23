By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local teacher is in the running to be recognized as one of the best in the nation.
Joe Welch teaches 8th grade history at North Hills Middle School and has been there for 15 years.
Welch is the reigning Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year and is now one of four finalists for the Council of Chief State School Officer’s Teacher of the Year Award.
The finalists will now interview with the selection committee, who will name the winner of the award later this spring.
The winner will spend next year as an ambassador for education.