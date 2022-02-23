By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of distributing large amounts of counterfeit Percocet and fentanyl pills across Allegheny County.READ MORE: Sewickley Academy Gets $20M Donation From Tull Family Foundation
A search warrant at Iedoniae Cole’s home in Penn Hills turned up fentanyl powder, counterfeit Percocet pills, crystal meth, marijuana, guns and a large amount of money, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said.
READ MORE: Toddler Found Safe After Being Abducted By Biological Mother, Taken To Illinois
Last year, the DA’s office said its Narcotics Enforcement Team got information that Cole had received a shipment of a pill press and binding agent that’s used when pressing pills.
Police found drugs in Cole’s car when he was pulled over during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the criminal complaint. The officer told him there was also a warrant for his arrest on assault charges. Cole told police there were more drugs and guns at his home.MORE NEWS: Sheetz Hiring 3,500 Employees
He is facing multiple drug charges.