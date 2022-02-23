By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – Altoona-based Sheetz is hiring 3,500 employees across multiple states.
Sheetz will host several hiring days at its stores starting in March. The hiring drive comes after the company invested $70 million in employees last year.
Wages start at $15.50 and Sheetz said it also has insurance, 401k plans and vacation time.
Sheetz currently operates 642 store open 24/7 across Pennsylvania, North Carolina Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
Those interested can learn about hiring events in their area here or apply online here.