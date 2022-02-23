CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called Wednesday evening to Reifert Street in the area of Roll Way for a shooting.

An 18-year-old was found shot in the back in the area of Wilbur Street, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No one is in custody at this time.