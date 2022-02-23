By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The foundation of partial Steelers owner Thomas Tull donated $20 million to Sewickley Academy.

According to the school, the donation from the Tull Family Foundation is the largest single gift it has received in its 184-history.

Sewickley Academy said the money will primarily focus on program enhancements, a new scholarship initiative to expand access, an advanced computer science center and improved facilities.

“We could not be more thrilled by the possibilities a donation of this magnitude brings to the Academy,” said Dr. Ashley Birtwell, the head of Sewickley Academy, in a news release.

“As we continue to position the Academy for the future and prepare for the next 100 years, it is critical that we put in place now the academic programs and infrastructure necessary to ensure our place in this community for years to come. This generous donation from the Tulls enables us to do just that.”

The Tull Family Foundation was founded by Thomas Tull and his wife Alba. It focuses on education, conservation and medical and scientific research, according to its website.

Sewickley Academy is a prestigious private school ensconced in one of the region’s wealthiest communities.

The school became a hotbed of division last summer after a teacher and four administrators committed to a strategic diversity plan were dismissed. A group of parents said it was backlash against a plan to achieve inclusion, which others interpreted as critical race theory. The academy said the dismissals were research-driven.