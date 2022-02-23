PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A University of Pittsburgh professor of economics is back home in Kiev as Ukraine braces for an imminent Russian invasion.

“I have to be here, and I think a lot of Ukrainians feel like that because I would be betraying the people around me if I’m not here. I would feel I’m betraying myself. It’s maybe irrational, but in a sense, I think if enough people think that way, then our nation survives,” said Professor Tim Mylovanov.

He’s going to continue to deliver guest lectures to students in Oakland from 5,000 miles away while advising the Office of the Ukrainian President and serving as president of the Kiev School of Economics.

He talked exclusively to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller about the latest sanctions levied by President Joe Biden and what life’s like right now in his hometown.

“People are reading the news, they are worried, they have contingency plans, kind of disaster kits or something like that, documents packed and some cash and food,” said Mylovanov.

He’s posting pictures of the streets of Kiev on Twitter, along with pictures from the classrooms. He tweeted that students and staff at the Kiev School of Economics will soon practice shelter evacuations. Other than the daily worries, he said, it’s still “normal.”

“I’m married and my wife is here. We don’t have children, but I have two sisters and they both have children and husbands and we are being harassed,” said Mylovanov.

KDKA asked him why Russia wants to invade. On the most basic level, he points to freedom.

“It’s booming in so many ways and I think that that on an ideological level that poses a threat to the dictatorship in Russia because it shows there could be an alternative model and it’s by your door and despite you trying to harass it and shut it down, it’s still working,” said Mylovanov.

As President Biden levies new economic sanctions against President Vladimir Putin, another Pittsburgh couple watches from afar.

“I talk to my cousin’s daughter who is at the village through Facebook. I can’t talk to her because they don’t have very good connections, so I’ve been texting her almost every single day,” said Lisa Czmola.

Lisa and Bodhan Czmola live in Penn Hills and they’re first-generation Americans.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked: “Do you think America is doing enough to help the Ukrainians?”

“No,” said Bohdan. “America signed an agreement that they would protect Ukraine against any invaders, and they are obviously not doing it.”

The couple wants President Biden to “do more” to dissuade President Putin, saying their loved ones could die from inaction.

“He only understands force. If you’re meek, he’ll run all over you. The only way you can deal with him is through strength,” said Bohdan.

“It is an invasion. Our president is finally using the correct word to describe what this is. It’s a military invasion of a land that is seeking nothing but freedom and peace,” said Lisa.