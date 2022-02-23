RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been convicted in the death of his young daughter.
A Jackson County jury found Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley guilty Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse by a parent causing death and strangulation, news outlets reported.
Hoskins could face a year on the manslaughter charge, one to five years for strangulation and 15 years to life for the abuse count. No sentencing date has been set.
Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday morning. Prosecutors were seeking a conviction on a first-degree murder charge, but defense lawyer Mark Plants argued Hoskins was guilty only of involuntary manslaughter.
Hoskins was indicted in January 2020 after the girl died, more than a year after she was hospitalized for her injuries.
