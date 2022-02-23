By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers at Coffee Tree Roasters have voted to unionize.
Employees at all five Coffee Tree locations have been campaigning to join the United Food and Commercial Workers since late last year.
On Tuesday, the union tweeted that employees voted strongly in favor of unionizing.
We have a long and incredible history of union organizing here in @Pittsburgh. Congratulations to the workers of @CoffeeTreeUnion on a successful vote! Thank you for standing up for workers' rights and daring to dream for a better tomorrow! https://t.co/YuEuusotbo
— Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) February 22, 2022
Several local politicians, including Mayor Ed Gainey voiced their support for the workers.