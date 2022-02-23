CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Several local politicians, including Mayor Ed Gainey voiced their support for the workers.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers at Coffee Tree Roasters have voted to unionize.

Employees at all five Coffee Tree locations have been campaigning to join the United Food and Commercial Workers since late last year.

On Tuesday, the union tweeted that employees voted strongly in favor of unionizing.

