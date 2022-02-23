By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A father and son from West Virginia were driving home Sunday morning after a concert in Pittsburgh when they were hit and killed by a wrong-way driver, police say.

Police say 25-year-old Dylan Healey was driving the wrong way along Route 40 just before the Morgantown Road exit in South Union Township when he crashed into the vehicle occupied by 41-year-old Brian Gilchrist and 18-year-old Joshua Gilchrist.

The Gilchrists were killed on impact, according to the authorities. Healey was taken to a local hospital for suffered minor injuries and is suspected to have been impaired, police say.

The father and son were heading home to Elmwood after seeing singer Marina at Stage AE. Around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, a family friend told KDKA-TV that Brian and Josh called their family to say they were stopping for a drink and then heading home. That was the last time anyone heard from them.

Joshua was a senior at Petersburg High School and a member of the band.