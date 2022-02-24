WEATHERThursday, Friday Are First Alert Days
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Homestead, Pittsburgh News, Rollover Crash, School Van Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three children were taken to an area hospital Thursday after the school van they were riding in crashed near the New Homestead and Lincoln Place border.

READ MORE: 8,000 Customers In Ambridge Without Water Due To Outage

The rollover crash took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mifflin and Mooney roads.

READ MORE: Metallica To Perform One Of Two Summer Stadium Shows In Pittsburgh At PNC Park

Allegheny County 911 confirmed icy roads likely contributed to the crash.

The severity of any injuries was not immediately known.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Weather, Including Freezing Rain, Sleet, And Snow Possible

KDKA-TV has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.