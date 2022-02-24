By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three children were taken to an area hospital Thursday after the school van they were riding in crashed near the New Homestead and Lincoln Place border.
The rollover crash took place around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mifflin and Mooney roads.
Allegheny County 911 confirmed icy roads likely contributed to the crash.
The severity of any injuries was not immediately known.
KDKA-TV has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.