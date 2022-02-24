By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Thousands of customers will be without water for an “extended time” due to an outage.

Beaver County Dispatch tells KDKA that 8,000 customers are affected by the outage.

Anyone under this outage is being advised to build their water before use.

As of Thursday morning, the water authority is not sure when service will return to normal.

Also, the Ambridge High School has announced they will be closed for in-person instruction today and the building will be closed.

All students will attend school virtually and all after-school activities are canceled today.

