By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fake cash is circulating around Westmoreland County.
State police said on Saturday night, two men paid for nearly $2,000 worth of items at the Delmont Walmart with $20 bills that turned out to be counterfeit. The fake bills also turned up at a Speedway gas station.
Police said at first glance, the fake bills are easy to mistake for the real thing. They said you should check the $20 bills to see if any of the serial numbers are duplicated. Fuzzy watermarks are another indicator that the bills might be fake.
Trooper Stephen Limani said the fake 50s and 100s going around are also missing a security strip.
If you receive fake cash, contact the business you got it from.